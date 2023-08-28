Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Morning Spoilers

Disney Isn't Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series

Plus, a new look at Dune 2's villainous Feyd-Rautha.

By
Gordon Jackson
 and James Whitbrook
Comments (2)
Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Image: Disney

Ahsoka drops a few new posters for its droid heroes. Get a first look at Our Flag Means Death season 2, and Wolf Like Me’s return. Plus, another mysterious teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. Spoilers now!

Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Dune: Part Two

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, opposite Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring. In the article, Denis Villeneuve describes Butler’s performance as “a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger.”

Austin brought something that is a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger. He has tremendous sex appeal and charisma and madness. It’s really out there.

Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: Warner Bros.


The Deep Dark

A landslide traps miners underground with a monster freed from its crypt in the trailer for The Deep Dark, the latest film from Meander’s Mathieu Turi.

Gueules Noires - Teaser


Nautilus

As part of the streamer’s cost-saving “content removal plan,” Deadline reports Disney+ is no longer moving forward with its Captain Nemo TV series, Nautilus, despite having finished filming its first season.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

However, Disney has released new character posters of Chopper, Huyang and Marrok as they appear in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Our Flag Means Death

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has photos from the second season premiere of Our Flag Means Death. Click through to see the rest.

Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: MAX
Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: MAX
Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: MAX

Wolf Like Me

Spoiler TV also has photos from the second season premiere of Wolf Like Me. More at the link.

Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: Peacock
Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: Peacock
Image for article titled Disney Isn&#39;t Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series
Photo: Peacock

American Horror Story: Delicate

Finally, Emma Roberts is chased by humanoid spider hatchlings in a new teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story Season 12 “Hallway” Teaser (HD) AHS Delicate | Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts

