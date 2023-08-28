Disney Isn't Moving Forward With Its Captain Nemo Series

Ahsoka drops a few new posters for its droid heroes. Get a first look at Our Flag Means Death season 2, and Wolf Like Me’s return. Plus, another mysterious teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Dune: Part Two

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, opposite Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring. In the article, Denis Villeneuve describes Butler’s performance as “a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger.”

Austin brought something that is a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger. He has tremendous sex appeal and charisma and madness. It’s really out there.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Deep Dark

A landslide traps miners underground with a monster freed from its crypt in the trailer for The Deep Dark, the latest film from Meander’s Mathieu Turi.

Gueules Noires - Teaser

Nautilus

As part of the streamer’s cost-saving “content removal plan,” Deadline reports Disney+ is no longer moving forward with its Captain Nemo TV series, Nautilus, despite having finished filming its first season.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Ahsoka

However, Disney has released new character posters of Chopper, Huyang and Marrok as they appear in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Advertisement

Our Flag Means Death

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has photos from the second season premiere of Our Flag Means Death. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolf Like Me

Spoiler TV also has photos from the second season premiere of Wolf Like Me. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Horror Story: Delicate

Finally, Emma Roberts is chased by humanoid spider hatchlings in a new teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story Season 12 “Hallway” Teaser (HD) AHS Delicate | Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.