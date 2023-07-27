Hello, what have we here? An actual update on the Disney+ Lando series? Don’t mind if we do.

io9 has confirmed that Donald Glover is officially joining the Star Wars series to write and star. He’ll write with his brother, Stephen Glover, but Justin Simien— the director of Haunted Mansion, who was originally attached— i s off the project. Above the Line first reported the news.

Advertisement

It’s important to note though that all this was in place before the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes and no work has been happening on the series since. It’s just one of those cases where things happened long before the news broke, and when someone finally had to talk in public, it came out.

According to the reports, Simien left the project when he turned his attention full-time to Haunted Mansion. That’s when Lucasfilm reached out to Glover who, along with his brother, pitched and the company loved it. There’s no word on how far along development or writing is, but considering this is the first actual news that someone is working on this thing at all in several years, we’ll take it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glover, of course, first threw on the cape of the iconic Billy Dee Williams character in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. And though that film was not the hit Disney or Lucasfilm wanted it to be, pretty much everyone loved Glover’s interpretation of the famous scoundrel turned Rebel leader. Word of this spinoff series was made official on the same day we first learned about the Ahsoka series as well as The Acolyte, way back in December 2020. Flash forward to now, Ahsoka will be out in less than a month and the latter is out next year. Lando will, hopefully, follow some time after that.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.