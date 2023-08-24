Dune 2 Has Been Delayed to 2024

We will not return to Arrakis in 2023. Warner Bros. has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to the smash hit Frank Herbert adaptation Dune will now release March 15, 2024, a four month delay from its original planned November 2023 release.



To accommodate the schedule upheaval, The Hollywood Reporter further notes that Warner Bros. and Legendary have also pushed back Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to April 12, 2024, as the film had previously been set to release on Dune Part 2's new release date. That move also pushes another movie, the animated Lord of the Rings spinoff War of the Rohirrim, to December 13, 2024.

Warner Bros. has not yet chosen to delay any of its other major theatrical releases for the remainder of 2023, including its other Timothée Chalamet vehicle Wonka, still set for December 15, as well as DC Comics sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Dune alumni Jason Momoa, set for December 20, and The Color Purple, set for December 25.



