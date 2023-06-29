It’s time for Paul Atreides to fulfill his destiny.

Dune: Part Two opens November 3 and it continues the story of Paul (Timothée Chalamet) as he goes deep into the deserts of Arrakis after the death of his father. A new trailer just released and it’s leaps and bounds more epic than the first one. We get to see Paul really rise of the ranks and embrace his destiny, for better or worse. Plus, you’ll see some new faces in there too.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

In addition to Chalamet, Dune Part Two will see the rise of Zendaya’s character, Chani, and more for Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. We also get the introduction of characters played by Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and more.

Basically, though, Dune: Part Two will do what David Lynch was unable to do in his cult 1984 adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. That’s really focus in on Paul’s integration into the Freman people, his relationship with Chani, and how he feels about embracing this power that begins to come so easily to him. And, yes, he will also finally get to ride that sandworm that you know you’ve been waiting to see.

Villeneuve directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. Let’s cross our fingers that it’s everything we’ve hoped it could be and more. Dune: Part Two opens November 3. Watch the first part right now on MAX.

