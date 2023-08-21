Been playing a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 and found yourself thinking “god, I love all of these Dungeons & Dragons characters in this Dungeons & Dragons video game. What if I simply played them in Dungeons & Dragons?” Well, the good news is that Wizards of the Coast and Larian have made that even more absurdly easy than simply opening the game up and scribbling down everyone’s stats.



That’s because they’ve now widened up access to a series of digital character sheets on D&D Beyond for the six primary companion characters from the game: Shadowheart the Half-Elf Cleric, Asterion the Elf Rogue, Karlach the Tiefling Barbarian, Lae’zel the Githyanki Fighter, Wyll the Human Warlock, and Gale the Human Wizard. Previously available to purchasers of the collectors edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, the character sheets, as well as a dice skin to use in the game, are now claimable by anyone on Beyond looking for a little more Baldur’s Gate 3 in their lives, as if they haven’t already sunk distressing amounts of hours into it already.

It’s fun, but also kind of deeply silly that you would need officially licensed and branded Baldur’s Gate 3 character sheets for tabletop D&D given that these are literally characters from Dungeons & Dragons as a setting, and created in a largely faithful video game adaptation of the mechanics of contemporary fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. You could make these characters at any time in the tabletop game already, and if you wanted them to be accurate to their gaming counterparts, you can very easily pull up their character creation stats from Baldur’s Gate 3 and make them yourself—whether for player characters or NPCs, just like they can be in the video game!

But still, now it has the extra layer of Dungeons & Dragons-sanctioned approval, should you desire to gather your party and venture forth in an officially official capacity. You can claim the Baldur’s Gate 3 character sheets and in-game dice skin on D&D Beyond right here.

