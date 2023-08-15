Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Movies

Elemental's VFX Crew Explains How They Crafted a Character Made of Water

Get a first peek at one of the bonus features included with the Pixar and Disney animated hit, out on digital today.

By
Cheryl Eddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ember and Wade in Elemental
Image: Pixar

On paper, Elemental is a classic opposites-attract tale, in the most literal sense: the two main characters are the personification of fire and water. But when it came to animating the pair, the creative team behind Disney and Pixar’s box-office hit faced unique challenges—one of which being, how do you craft a character that appears made out of water?

Watch
Working With Recasted Characters
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What Role Would You Play From The Original Lord of The Rings Movies? | Rings of Power Cast
October 20, 2022
Introducing People to Horror Films/Books | Stephen Graham Jones Interview
March 21, 2023

io9 has a first look at one of the special features included with Elemental’s home release, “Ember and Wade,” which examines how the characters came to animated life. This clip focuses on Wade Ripple, voiced by Mamoudou Athie, and delves into how the team created his liquid-yet-stable form—with an attention to detail that even extended to the back of Wade’s transparent head.

Elemental's VFX Crew On How to Make a Hero Out of Water
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Elemental’s VFX Crew On How to Make a Hero Out of Water

Among the other special features is Carl’s Date, a short film featuring much-loved Up characters Carl and Dug the dog which played with Elemental’s theatrical release, as well as other making-of featurettes, deleted scenes, commentary by director Peter Sohn and others, and more.

Advertisement

Elemental hits digital platforms (Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, etc.) today, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 26.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.