Emmy Awards Ceremony Delayed Until January 2024

FOX Entertainment announced via press release that the 75th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television that aired in 2022, will be aired live on January 15, 2024. Originally slated for September 2023, the delay is due to the concurrent labor actions currently being undertaken by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actor’s Guild as they strike for a fair contract.

As originally reported, the Television Academy didn’t want to delay until 2024, but FOX Entertainment seemed to have a more pessimistic view of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ willingness to bargain fairly with the workers’ guilds. io9 has sent an email to the Emmys via a representative to ask if the voting window, which runs from mid August to the end of the month, will shift as well.

Advertisement

Without writers or actors able to promote their work or make themselves available for ‘For Your Consideration’ campaigns, the awards show would simply not be the same kind of popularity contest. Also, without writers around, nobody will be writing the hosts’ speeches—not even the hosts. We’ll see if this encourages the AMPTP to bargain fairly but... I’m not holding my breath.

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX.



Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.