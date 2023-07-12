We all love movies, but let’s be honest: television is where most of the best storytelling is happening these days. And today, nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmys were announced, showcasing what voters think are the best of the best. And those voters apparently love genre.

Sci-fi and fantasy shows had a very strong presence in the nominations, including three such shows for Best Drama: Andor, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us. Fellow Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi got a somewhat surprising nod for Best Limited Series, and actors such as Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Daniel Radcliffe, and Bella Ramsey all got nods for their shows.

In fact, The Last of Us got 24 nominations total which was second only to Succession’s 27. Other geeky nominations included three nominations for Ms. Marvel, six for the final episode of Stranger Things 4, seven for Prey, eight for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and 11 (yes, 11 ) for The Mandalorian. And that does not include Pascal, again, for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Winners will be announced on September 18, though that is subject to change. See the full list of nominees here, but below are some of the major categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE



Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Again, see the full list here. The show is, for now at least, scheduled for September 18.

