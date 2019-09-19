Photo: Paul Sakuma (AP)

A Facebook employee died on Thursday at the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters around 11:30am local time.

The incident occurred outside a four-story office on 162 Jefferson Drive. The City of Melo Park confirmed the man’s death, saying in a statement that “there is no foul play involved in this apparent suicide.”

Facebook confirmed the deceased man, who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the premises, was an employee but declined to share further details. Bloomberg reports that the man, who remains unnamed, was a software engineer at the company, citing a person familiar with the matter.

“We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees,” a Facebook spokesperson wrote. “While the family is being notified, we have no information to share.”

This story is developing

If you or someone you know is having a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.