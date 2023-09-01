The Boy and The Heron (Fall TBD)
Every film legendary director Hayao Miyazaki has made has been incredible. So why should his new film, which purposefully doesn’t even have a trailer, be any different? No official release date has been set, but November or December seems most likely.
Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia (September 1)
ERNEST & CELESTINE: A TRIP TO GIBBERITIA | Official Trailer
A sequel to the 2012 Oscar-nominated animated film Ernest and Celestine, this time the unlikely friends travel to Ernest’s home country where music has been banned altogether.
The Inventor (September 15)
The Inventor - Official U.S. Trailer (2023) Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley and Matt Barry are among the actors providing voices to this stop-motion animated film about the life of Leonardo Da Vinci.
Spy Kids: Armageddon (September 22 on Netflix)
Spy Kids: Armageddon | Date Announcement | Netflix
Robert Rodriguez loves making family films and the Spy Kids franchise is his bread and butter. The latest installment features Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez as the parents, who once again will need to be saved by their kids. You can only see it on Netflix.
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (September 29)
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)
Popular animated series Paw Patrol gets its first big-budget trip to the big screen, and it’s raising the stakes as the whole patrol becomes superheroes.
Trolls Band Together (November 17)
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer
I haven’t seen the other two (very successful) Trolls movies, but this trailer seems to tease that this third installment might act as a sort of N’Sync reunion. And well, that would be a miracle.
Leo (November 21)
Leo | Official Teaser | Netflix
Every elementary school has a class pet. So what is their life like, especially at the end of the school year? Adam Sandler and Bill Burr provide the voices of the animals in this Netflix animated comedy.
Wish (November 22)
Disney’s Wish | Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Animation returns with this film that tells its own unique story, but is seen through the prism of 100 years of the Disney brand itself, filled with Easter eggs and reverence for the idea of Disney animation.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (December 15 on Netflix)
CHICKEN RUN 2 - Official Teaser Trailer (2023)
It’s been almost 25 years since Aardman released its award-winning stop-motion animated film Chicken Run,and now its sequel is finally coming... to Netflix.
Migration (December 22)
Migration | Official Trailer
Illumination, the team behind the Minions movies and the Super Mario Bros. Movie, is back with what it hopes will be a second mega smash hit. This one follows a team of birds migrating.