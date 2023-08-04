It's Time For Even More Casting Rumors for Fantastic Four

Final Destination’s Jeffrey Reddick says the sixth film is ready to enter production—as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end. Dracula strikes in even more footage from Last Voyage of the Demeter. Plus, you’re not ready for the first details about Riverdale’s final episode. To me, my spoilers!



Fantastic Four

The latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Comic Book) alleges Vanessa Kirby is “95%” confirmed to play Sue “The Invisible Woman” Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, while Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is an “80-90%” lock for Johnny “The Human Torch” Storm.

Edge of Tomorrow 2

Appearing a guest on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Coming Soon), Emily Blunt stated she’s “so ready” to star in a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, but the decision is ultimately out of her hands.

I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how. I’m so ready. I’m not the impediment. I promise.

Final Destination 6

Likewise, Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick told Collider the sixth film in the franchise is ready to begin filming as soon just as the actor’s strike ends.

There is a sixth one that’s planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It’s just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn’t have asked for more.

AGGRO DR1FT

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Harmony Korine’s fully infrared action movie, AGGRO DR1FT.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

Adult Swim has released its first clip from the Metalocalypse movie coming to DVD and Blu-ray this August 22.

Dethklok Hate Church | Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar | adult swim

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Dracula gruesomely murders a deck hand in this potentially NSFW clip from The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter - Exclusive Clip (2023) Javier Botet, Stefan Kapičić

Meg 2: The Trench

Likewise, a Megalodon swallows peddle boaters whole in a newly-released clip from Meg 2: The Trench — in theaters now!

Meg 2: The Trench Exclusive Movie Clip - Call For Help (2023)

Social media influencers invoke the ire of a doomsday cult in the trailer for #ChadGetstheAxe, available on VOD this September 1.

#ChadGetsTheAxe | Funny Found Footage Horror-Comedy | Official Trailer

King of Killers

Based on the graphic novel by writer-director Kevin Grevioux, a group of international assassins compete for the film’s title, King of Killers, in this trailer starring Frank Grillo, Stephen Dorff and Alain Moussi.

King of Killers - Exclusive Trailer (2023) Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Stephen Dorff

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew saves Horsehoe Bay in the synopsis for “The Light Between Lives,” her series’ finale at The CW.

SERIES FINALE - Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lauren Glover (#413). Original airdate 8/23/2023.

Riverdale

TV Line additionally has a synopsis for the Riverdale series’ finale also airing August 23 on The CW.

Goodbye, Riverdale Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored.

Futurama

Finally, Zoidberg takes over a bitcoin mining town’s medical practice in a new clip from “How the West Was 1010001" — this week’s episode of Futurama.

Futurama | Sneak Peek Episode 3 | New Season on Hulu

