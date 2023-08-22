Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Wearables

What Does Google Have Planned Next for Fitbit, and Is It a Fitness Band?

A new FCC filing reveals there's something new on the horizon, but we don't have a definite idea of what it is.

By
Florence Ion
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A photo of the Fitbit Luxe worn in everyday life
Could it be a new Fitbit Luxe on the horizon? There are also rumblings of a new budget band for kids.
Photo: Victoria Song/Gizmodo

The Pixel Watch isn’t Google’s only wearable darling. According to a recent FCC filing, a new Fitbit band may be in the works, albeit with the Google branding plastered all over it.

Watch
Is Google's New $1,800 Pixel Phone Worth It? | Gizmodo Review
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Google’s Antitrust Case Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to AI
January 31, 2023
Hey Google, Where Did My Watch's Battery Life Go?
May 26, 2022

9to5Google reported on the FCC finding, which Google submitted with its branded letterhead. The device is referred to only by its model name, “G3MP5.” You can search for it on the FCC’s website. The listing has nothing particularly revelatory, though the device has passed some regulatory testing. The device also appears to be Bluetooth-only, without cellular connectivity.

Advertisement

9to5Google also noticed that some of the notes in the listing match that of the current crop of Fitbit devices. For instance, the filing lists the device’s e-label under a particular part of the settings menu, in the same spot that Fitbit’s previous trackers have stored that digital information. Google did not immediately provide comment on the filing. 

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new Fitbit wearable. Since purchasing the brand in 2021, Google’s been busy consolidating it with its Pixel Watch ecosystem. And plenty’s already rumbling about the Pixel Watch 2, which will supposedly come through when the next Pixel 8/8 Pro flagships are announced.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Fitbit leaks are making people excited. We’ve been waiting for a supposed kids-only smartwatch to hit the scene since 2022. The latest FCC listing may relate to that long-rumored project. Both 9to5Google and The Verge guess it could be the fancy-pants Luxe or the kid-centric Ace, which have historically been Bluetooth-only devices.

Fitbit updated the Inspire budget fitness tracker and the Versa and Sense smartwatches last summer. It’s doubtful they would be reprising those particular models so soon since Fitbit isn’t the main event like it used to be. And while Google has been updating the Fitbit app with a new look and paid features, it’s more to make it palatable for Android users and those switching to the Pixel Watch from other Android smartwatches.

Smartwatches aren’t for everyone, however. Here’s to hoping that Google will continue to launch wearables under the Fitbit moniker, even if it primarily exists to sell folks on the Google ecosystem that lives within.