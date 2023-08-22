Frozen's Story Will Continue In a New Podcast

It’s been a long time since Frozen 2, and it’s going to be an even longer time still until Disney is able to do anything about its plans for a third entry in the series. So... why not podcasts?



That, seemingly, is the question Disney has asked itself, and answered in the form of The Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, a new 12-episode narrative podcast series that is aimed at the 6-12 year old audience already primed with a yearning to belt out “Let It Go” at the drop of a hat. Hosted by ABC’s Ginger Zee, what’s being described as season one of the series will follow Anna and Elsa as they find themselves facing a threat to the very spirits of nature itself—and strange mechanical beings roaming the enchanted forests. Aside from familiar faces from the movies like Anna and Elsa, the podcast will introduce new characters as well, although whether or not they’ll have some part to play in the eventual Frozen 3 remains to be seen.

It’s an interesting move for Disney as the studio seeks to capitalize on the world of Frozen in the run up to the new movie—especially as Frozen and Frozen 2 directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck won’t be back for the third movie. As parents and kids alike wait to return to Arendelle at the cinema, essentially being able to create a new miniseries with the characters that advances the world in this format has a lot of potential.

The Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature is set to begin streaming some time in October.

