Futurama's Excellent New Trailer Proves the 10-Year Wait Was Worth It

Here’s a spark of joy for your Tuesday: a new Futurama trailer for the new season we still can’t quite believe we’re getting! As you can see, Futurama’s long-awaited return will take on massive disruptions in the flow of time, the pandemic, cryptocurrency, AI home assistants, manscaping, and the perils of having a flat butt, among other important topics.

Futurama | Official Trailer | New Season July 24 | Hulu

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season: “After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama returns—again!—July 24 on Hulu; there’ll be 10 more episodes on the way after season 11 debuts.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.