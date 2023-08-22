The Gaming Shelf Feasts on the Undead Third Reich

“Diedream is a one-page (front and back) solo TTRPG that you play in your head. Within two sides of A5 is an elegant game system that allows a player to go on adventures in the comfort of their bed with nothing more than their brain and their fingers.”

“Invited to the opulent mansion of the enigmatic Mr. Shamus Morsley, you join a gathering of intriguing guests. Amidst whispered speculation, you dine in grandeur. Suddenly, a toast to a long life from Mr. Morsley is cut short by his abrupt death— a clear murder. Now, amidst the manor’s darkened opulence, you must probe into each other’s secrets, rumors, and motives. Can you uncover the murderer before the night fades?”

“Terminus is a ritual tabletop storytelling game for 1 or 2 players... Assume the role of a spirit that ensouls a liminal space as its last visitor departs. Through the spirit and its visitor, relive the memories of all that has transpired here by observing your real world surroundings and interpreting prompts from the major arcana of a tarot deck. At the end of game, observe the actions of your last visitor and release the final memory made within you into the universe as your halls are left forever empty.”



“Killers & Clues is the flagship issue of the Unbound Zine, chock-full of whodunnits and pointers to keep your table puzzling. If you love a good mystery or three, this is the issue for you! It includes: