Maybe Don't Get Too Excited About Those Gargoyles Rumors After All

Get a new look at the upcoming Pet Sematary prequel. The cast of Barbie gush over Greta Gerwig in a new featurette. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale and Secret Invasion this week, and a turtle-tot-tastic new clip from TMNT: Mutant Mayhem. Spoilers, away!



Gargoyles

In response to a fan on Twitter, series creator Greg Weisman stated it’s “flat-out not true” that Kenneth Branagh had been reportedly hired to direct a Gargoyles movie at Disney.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at David Duchovny and Pam Grier in the new Pet Sematary prequel releasing this October 6 on Paramount+. Click through for more images.

Barbie

The cast and crew of Barbie gush over Greta Gerwig’s vision in a new featurette.

Barbie Exclusive Featurette - Greta’s Vision (2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Splinter (a good parent) recounts the Turtles’ origins in a new clip from Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Turtle Tots (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Cobweb

Elsewhere, Lizzy Caplan (a bad parent) spooks her eight-year old in a new clip from Cobweb, available to stream on Netflix this Friday.

Cobweb (2023) Exclusive Clip: When Mom Comes a Knocking...

The Becomers

A shape-shifting alien has her cover blown in a clip from The Becomers, premiering at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

THE BECOMERS Exclusive Clip

Haunted Mansion

A new trailer for Disney’s Haunted Mansion includes a wall-crawling alligator and our first, fleeting glimpse at Winona Ryder’s character.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion | New Trailer

Immortal Species

College students searching for a legendary flower invoke the ire of a humongous crocodile in the trailer for Immortal Species, opening September 21 in Thailand.

Official Trailer | อมตะพันธุ์สยอง - IMMORTAL SPECIES 21 กันยายนในโรงภาพยนตร์เท่านั้น

Wonderwell

A 12-year old jealous of her older, supermodel sister is set on a mythic quest by the late Carrie Fisher in the trailer for Wonderwell, an Italian fantasy film shot in 2016, but just seeing release now. Rita Ora, Kiera Milward, Megan Dodds, Lloyd Owen, Nell Tiger Free, Vincent Spano, and Sebastian Croft co-star.

Wonderwell | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Star Wars: Lando

Star Wars: Lando writer Justin Simien stated he has “no idea what’s going on” with the Disney+ series in a new interview with The Direct.

I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.

Futurama

Fry binge-watches “every show ever made” in the synopsis for “The Impossible Stream,” the premiere episode of Futurama’s new season.

Fry risks permanent insanity when he attempt to binge-watch every TV show ever made.

[Spoiler TV]

Doctor Who

Comic Book has new character posters of the Fourteenth Doctor, the Fifteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and Ruby Sunday.

Riverdale

Alice teaches the contestants of Miss Teen Riverdale proper posture in a clip from tonight’s episode.

Riverdale - 7x15 - Sneak Peek “Miss Teen Riverdale”

Secret Invasion

Finally, G’iah helps Varra fend of home invaders in a clip from this week’s episode of Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Clip | Disney+

