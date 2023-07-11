Godzilla Minus One's First Teaser Is Here to Stomp Across Your Tuesday

While Legendary’s MonsterVerse rumbles forward with projects like Netflix animated series Skull Island and big-screen live-action crossover sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Toho would like to remind you that the OG King of the Monsters is still making movies, and still crushing Japan.



Toho has just released the title for its next Godzilla film: Godzilla Minus One. The plot is bare bones: “Godzilla Minus One sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla,” according to Toho (what more do you need to know, really?), which also reminds us “t his is the first domestic Japanese film since Shin Godzilla in 2016.” (Read io9's review of Shin Godzilla here.)

A teaser accompanied the announcement, which gives us a very good sense of Godzilla’s mood; unsurprisingly, it’s hovering right around “BIG MAD.”

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Official Teaser

Godzilla Minus One is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The film will open in Japan on November 3—just a year after being announced in November 2022, and 69 years to the day after Gojira’s wide release in Japan back in 1954—and hit the U.S. on December 1.

