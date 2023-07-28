10 Things We Liked (and 3 We Didn't) About Good Omens Season 2

Season one was propelled by an urgent countdown—this many days, hours, and minutes until the apocalypse—and a book of prophecies to help things hustle along. Without that ticking-clock structure, season two meanders a bit. That’s not necessarily a negative, since the puzzle-box plot manages to build its own sort of tension, and it only runs six episodes in total. But it doesn’t quite keep the binge-crazed viewer on the edge of their seat. Another nit-pick is that while season one was quite clearly filmed on location, season two was not—and that open, airy feeling that comes with actually being outdoors is definitely missed. Also, there’s no jaunty “voice of God” narration, which feels odd; wouldn’t She be just as interested in things this time around?

