This has been a rough week for anyone trying to play games online. Sony’s PlayStation Network began experiencing issues Friday afternoon, and the outage seems to have persisted into the weekend based on the PSN status page. The outage comes just one day after the equivalent service for Sony’s competitor Microsoft, Xbox Live, went down for roughly six hours on Thursday.

The status page for Sony’s online gaming service warns of issues affecting the PS Vita, PS3, PS4, and PS5 platforms. It says the problem started on Feb. 26 around 6:33 p.m. with no timezone listed.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the page reads.

We’ve reached out to Sony for details about the outage’s cause and scope as well as when players can expect the issues to be resolved. We’ll update this blog once we know more.

According to DownDetector, players began experiencing problems early Friday afternoon with reports of issues spiking throughout the evening and into Saturday afternoon. As Engadget points out, the outage may be limited to certain games: Players reported that online matchmaking seemed to be accessible for Fall Guys and Fortnite, but not for Minecraft, Destruction AllStars, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

This isn’t the PSN’s first outage this month. It went down worldwide for roughly an hour on Feb. 10, the Verge notes. And of course, the PSN famously went down for almost a month back in 2011 after hackers exploited the service and exposed user data. Here’s hoping this outage is just a rough patch as players flock to the service for the weekend.