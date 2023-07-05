Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O'Brien for Star Wars Snafu

Star Wars is just one of those things everyone knows. Whether you love it, hate it, or are indifferent about it, you’re almost surely aware of it. You know Darth Vader, you know lightsabers, you know John Williams’ music. So, when talking to Conan O’Brien, one of the other people everyone knows, Harrison Ford, couldn’t believe his eyes.

As you can see in the clip below, Ford hilariously roasts the comedian, podcast host and former late night host for having the words “Han Solo” in his notes for the interview. As if he needed to be reminded that Ford, one of our most recognizable, beloved actors, played one of the most recognizable, beloved characters in Star Wars. Here’s the clip, cued up to 4:33 where it begins.

Conan Asks If Harrison Ford Remembers Him | Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Ford was on the podcast to, of course, promote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is now in theaters. And while the movie hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in terms of box office, the promotion of it has given us amazing Harrison Ford moment after amazing Harrison Ford moment, and for that we are forever grateful.

