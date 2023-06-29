Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything

Movies

Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything

Phoebe Waller-Bridge too! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now in theaters.

By
Germain Lussier
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing with Indiana Jones toys.
Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing with Indiana Jones toys.
Screenshot: Lucasfilm

One of the great joys of the last few weeks leading up to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been getting to see Harrison Ford open up. We’ve seen him cry, we’ve seen him joke, and now we get to see him play with Legos.

Advertisement

io9 is excited to exclusively debut a brand new video featuring none other than Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, along with co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge play with some of the new Indiana Jones toys that are in stores. It’s a short video, but it’s a funny one, as Ford gets a little goofy while maintaining that trademark, dry wit.

Then, once you watch the video, click through the slideshow to see better images of all the toys Ford and Waller-Bridge are playing with, from both Hasbro and Lego. Not of them are new, but they somehow hit slightly different knowing Ford has played with them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Hasbro’s Helena Shaw Adventure Series

Hasbro’s Helena Shaw Adventure Series

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Hasbro/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Hasbro’s Helena Shaw Adventure Series

Hasbro’s Helena Shaw Adventure Series

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Hasbro/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Hasbro’s Indiana Jones (Dial of Destiny) Adventure Series

Hasbro’s Indiana Jones (Dial of Destiny) Adventure Series

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Hasbro/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Hasbro’s Indiana Jones (Dial of Destiny) Adventure Series

Hasbro’s Indiana Jones (Dial of Destiny) Adventure Series

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Hasbro/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb

Lego’s Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb

Lego’s Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol

Lego’s Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol

Lego’s Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

Lego’s Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Lego’s Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

Lego’s Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

Image for article titled Harrison Ford Playing With Indiana Jones Toys Is Everything
Image: Lego/Lucasfilm
Advertisement

12 / 12