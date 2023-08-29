Hasbro's New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids

Hasbro's New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids

The first big push for Ahsoka merchandise is bringing with it some the show's best stars: its droids.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro

Ahsoka is here at last, and with it, the deluge of Star Wars tie-in merchandise that is customary any time the galaxy far, far away even twitches in the presence of new media. As part of a livestream today Hasbro revealed a ton of new toys and figures based on the series after teasing some at San Diego Comic-Con this summer—and we’ve got a closer look.

We’re glad Hasbro agrees with us mostly, that some of the standouts of Ahsoka so far are actually its droids rather than any of those pesky organics. While there’s plenty of them to be found across Hasbro’s Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro reveals today—check out our exclusive debut of the Ahsoka retro figures here!—the highlights are Chopper, Professor Huyang, and Morgan Elsbeth’s sleek assassin droids all getting new figures, for the first time ever in Huyang’s case.

As well as new action figures, Hasbro also revealed that its latest addition to the Black Series roleplay helmet line is—to the surprise of no one who’s kept up with them in recent years—another Mandalorian helmet, this time Sabine’s updated bucket inspired by its appearance first in the final season of Star Wars Rebels, and then last week’s Ahsoka premiere.

Click through to see pictures of all the reveals, ahead of pre-orders opening up tomorrow, August 30, at 1:00 pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and at other major retailers—for everything but the Retro Collection toys, which are currently estimated for a release in fall 2024. Everything else should be coming a little sooner, either later this year or early next.

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Professor Huyang

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Professor Huyang

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Professor Huyang

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Professor Huyang 

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Professor Huyang

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Marrok

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Marrok

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Marrok

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Marrok

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Marrok

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Chopper (Rebels Reissue)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Chopper (Rebels Reissue)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Chopper (Rebels Reissue)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Chopper (Rebels Reissue)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Chopper (Rebels Reissue)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Pipeline Reveals

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro

Pipeline reveals are early teases, before figure sculpts and renders are even available to show off. Announced today for the Black Series were figures of Momaw Nadon, the Ithorian cantina bar patron from A New Hope, as well as R5-D4 and the Pit Droids from Peli Motto’s garage in The Mandalorian.

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Sabine Wren Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Sabine Wren Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Sabine Wren Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Sabine Wren Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Sabine Wren Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars Retro Collection Ahsoka Figures

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro

Remember to check out our exclusive reveal of the figures, and plenty more pictures, here!

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka General Hera Syndulla

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka General Hera Syndulla

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka General Hera Syndulla

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka General Hera Syndulla

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka HK-87 Assassin Droid

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Pipeline Reveals

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro

In the 3.75" Vintage Collection line, pipeline reveals covered Ahsoka and beyond: a new release for Chopper, figures for Clone Wars’ Captain Rex and Attack of the Clones’ Jango Fett, and a bevy of A New Hope releases, including Princess Leia, Luke in his X-Wing pilot gear, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and R2-D2.

Star Wars Haslab Ghost Sabine and Chopper Tease

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids
Image: Hasbro

Lastly, Hasbro had a special update on its successfully crowdfunded Haslab project to create a Vintage Collection-scaled replica of the Ghost, Hera’s ship from Rebels and now Ahsoka. As the campaign tries to now fulfill backer goals for extra goodies in the form of Rebels season four-era versions of Ezra, Kanan, and Zeb, the company finally acknowledged that a few members of Spectre Team were missing with a compromise.

Should the Haslab Ghost fund all of its bonus tiers by getting to 17,000 backers by the conclusion of the campaign just shy of midnight ET on September 6, fans will be able to purchase add-ons figures of Sabine and Chopper, with cardbacks and deco inspired by the Rebels mural seen in season four. As of writing the Ghost has approximately 11,800 backers—so it’s going to need quite the boost, especially considering the bummer that you’re not getting them as a goal, just the chance to buy them.

