Hasbro's New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade

Plus, there's a little glimmer of some more Dial of Destiny figures on the way.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro

To celebrate the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this week, Hasbro decided to mostly ignore that movie and show us a whole host of toys from the climactic entry in the original Indy trilogy, The Last Crusade. Did they choose wisely? Maybe, but it doesn’t mean we didn’t get at least some hints of what the toymaker wants to do with the line and the latest Indiana Jones movie beyond it.

Hasbro revealed proper looks at six upcoming figures for the Indiana Jones “Adventure Series” line of 6" figures—figures already previously teased as in development for a collection of Last Crusade-inspired figures, and two new characters based on the upcoming Dial of Destiny. The Last Crusade series, which features a “Build-an-Artifact” for collecting all of the figures in the form of the table the Grail is kept on in the film’s climax, will include Indy in his Last Crusade look, Dr. Henry Jones Sr., Elsa Schneider, and the Grail Knight. Lastly, the new Dial of Destiny figures joining the previously revealed Indy and Helena are Mads Mikkelsen’s villain Jürgen Voller, and Renaldo, Antonio Banderas’ sailor from the film.

They are, so far, the only Indiana Jones figures coming from the company going forward. Hasbro declined to show off any “pipeline reveals”—early confirmation of characters in development—for the Adventure Series, and confirmed that no Indiana Jones news would be coming from San Diego Comic-Con this year. It puts the line in an awkward spot, especially on the precipice of a new movie coming out, but whether or not we’ll see more toys from the world of Dr. Jones and his friends (and enemies), it seems these latest figures will be the last we hear about in a while.

All six figures are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow, June 29, at 1:00 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. Click through to see pictures!

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (The Last Crusade)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Elsa Schneider (Grail Temple)

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Henry Jones, Sr.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Henry Jones, Sr.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Henry Jones, Sr.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Henry Jones, Sr.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Henry Jones, Sr.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Grail Knight

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Grail Knight

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Grail Knight

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Grail Knight

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Grail Knight

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-an-Artifact Grail Table

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-an-Artifact Grail Table

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-an-Artifact Grail Table

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-an-Artifact Grail Table

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Dr. Jürgen Voller

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Renaldo

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Renaldo

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Renaldo

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
Indiana Jones Adventure Series Renaldo

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s New Indiana Jones Toys Relive The Last Crusade
Image: Hasbro
