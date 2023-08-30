Do you have enough Marvel heroes on your toy shelf? Do you need additional renderings of Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Captain America, War Machine, Spider-Man, Thor, and possibly two more Iron Man armors? The Hasbro Marvel Legends series has got you covered, with a new release featuring all of the above.

Advertisement

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga, all eight new figures will be available for your pre-ordering needs tomorrow, August 31, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse, as well as other major retailers. Click through for tons of photos showing all the details of the new launch.