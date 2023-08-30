Hasbro Assembles 8 New Marvel Legends Figures Inspired by the Infinity Saga

Toys and Collectibles

Hasbro Assembles 8 New Marvel Legends Figures Inspired by the Infinity Saga

Feast your superhero-collecting eyes upon Black Widow, Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and more in this new Avengers series.

By
Cheryl Eddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Thor's new Hasbro Marvel Legends figure
Image: Hasbro

Do you have enough Marvel heroes on your toy shelf? Do you need additional renderings of Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Captain America, War Machine, Spider-Man, Thor, and possibly two more Iron Man armors? The Hasbro Marvel Legends series has got you covered, with a new release featuring all of the above.

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga, all eight new figures will be available for your pre-ordering needs tomorrow, August 31, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse, as well as other major retailers. Click through for tons of photos showing all the details of the new launch.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Black Widow figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier! Includes figure and seven entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head, based on her appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Bruce Banner figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War! Includes figure and two entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Captain America figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier! Includes figure and two entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and five entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and Repulsor Blast FX.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Iron Man! Includes figure and five entertainment-inspired accessories including Repulsor Blast FX.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and six entertainment-inspired accessories including a Gatling Cannon accessory.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s War Machine

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and three entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro

“This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Thor: The Dark World! Includes figure and four entertainment-inspired accessories including his hammer, Mjolnir.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor

Image: Hasbro
