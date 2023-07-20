HBO series 30 Coins flew a bit under the radar in its first season; there’s a lot of horror on TV these days, and most of it doesn’t involve subtitles. But with a season two on the way—again coming from acclaimed artistic weirdo Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus), who directs and co-writes—now’s a great time to see what you’ve been missing.

The “30 coins” of the title refer to the payment collected by noted Jesus-betrayer Judas Iscariot in the Bible. Season one’s plot revolved around a priest (an exorcist with a criminal past) who’s faced with bizarre supernatural goings-on in his small Spanish town. Here’s the first trailer for the new installment; it features a very sinister-looking character played by Paul Giamatti, a new cast addition for season two.

30 Coins | Official Trailer | Max

Here’s the official synopsis for the doom-laden season two of 30 Coins, which will run eight episodes: “Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Paul Giamatti)—someone so perverse that even the devil fears him.”

In addition to Giamatti, the new cast features Najwa Nimri; other returning faces include Eduard Fernández, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo, and Manuel Tallafé.

Season two of 30 Coins arrives on HBO in October.

