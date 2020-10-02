U.S. President Donald Trump tosses a cap to supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, on September 30, 2020. - President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Photo : MANDEL NGAN / AFP ( Getty Images )

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people were thinking when President Donald Trump announced on Friday morning that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

No matter your politics, you can’t help but think this was a long time coming. There are only so many times you can tempt fate before fate decides to remind you that you’re human, too.

How could this happen to someone like Trump, you ask? Let’s revisit a bunch of pictures and quotes that obviously show Trump taking the pandemic seriously. You be the judge.