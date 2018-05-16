Photo: Getty

A surprising thing happened on Wednesday: The Senate did something good.

Not only did it pass a resolution to save net neutrality but more Republicans than expected actually voted in favor of the resolution. But there were still a lot of senators who disagree with the overwhelming majority of their constituents, and I guess they don’t care.

If you remember any name from the vote today, remember Senator John Thune from South Dakota. Thune really didn’t want to reverse the FCC’s repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order. While many senators aren’t all that concerned about whether web traffic is treated equally—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his opposition to net neutrality on the floor today, for example, but he mostly talked about the unrelated topic of regulatory burdens on craft distilleries.—Thune was a man on a mission.

The senator spoke at length on the topic at hand, and he came armed with a new version of his fake net neutrality bill. He got up early and wrote an op-ed for CNBC. He pleaded with his colleagues to consider his “bipartisan” legislation instead of reinstating the rules that worked just fine. The bill that was likely written by the same telecom lobbyists that pay Thune a lot of money, and it was so incredibly bipartisan that no Democrat sided with him today.

Not all Republicans did the wrong thing today, though. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and John Kennedy all decided to agree with the 86 percent of Americans who recently told pollsters they like net neutrality the way it is.

Advertisement

Below you’ll find all the Senators who didn’t really care what the voters think, along with their re-election dates. You could still drop them a line and change their minds. The House also still has to vote, and it would be great if they heard from their Senate counterparts that people really care about this issue. And if that doesn’t work, bookmark this page for review before you head to the ballot box over the next few elections.

The Turds Who Are Up For Re-election in 2018 and Would Appreciate a Phone Call

Mississippi: Roger Wicker



Nebraska: Deb Fischer

Nevada: Dean Heller

Texas: Ted Cruz

Wyoming: John Barrasso

The Turds Who Are Retiring Like Cowards

Arizona: Jeff Flake

Tennessee: Bob Corker

Utah: Orrin Hatch

The Turds Who Are Up For Re-election in 2020 and Would Really Benefit From a Sternly Worded Letter

Alaska: Dan Sullivan

Arkansas: Tom Cotton

Colorado: Cory Gardner

Georgia: David Perdue

Idaho: James E. Risch

Iowa: Joni Ernst

Kansas: Pat Roberts

Kentucky: Mitch McConnell

Louisiana: Bill Cassidy

Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith

Montana: Steve Daines

Nebraska: Ben Sasse

North Carolina: Thom Tillis

Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe

South Carolina: Lindsey Graham

South Dakota: Mike Rounds

Tennessee: Lamar Alexander

Texas: John Cornyn

West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito

Wyoming: Mike Enzi

The Turds Who Are Up For Reelection in 2022 and Would Rather You Not Set a Reminder Right This Second

Alabama: Richard Shelby

Arkansas: John Boozman

Florida: Marco Rubio

Georgia: Johnny Isakson

Idaho: Mike Crapo

Indiana: Todd Young

Iowa: Chuck Grassley

Kansas: Jerry Moran

Kentucky: Rand Paul

Missouri: Roy Blunt

North Carolina: Richard Burr

North Dakota: John Hoeven

Ohio: Rob Portman

Oklahoma: James Lankford

Pennsylvania: Pat Toomey

South Carolina: Tim Scott

South Dakota: John Thune

Utah: Mike Lee

Wisconsin: Ron Johnson