House of the Dragon Will Continue Filming Despite Strikes

Yesterday was a big day for actors and writers, as well as anyone—like us—who covers the entertainment industry as SAG-AFTRA officially joined the WGA on the picket lines for the first time in 60 years. From AI reveals to Fran Drescher’s pretty great, off-the-cuff speech about the labor problems facing actors in Hollywood, all eyes were on LA yesterday. We’ll be figuring out what this means for San Diego Comic-Con soon, but until then, remember spoilers... Fran Fine would never, ever cross a picket line.

Tron: Ares

Deadline reports Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Tron: Ares in a currently undisclosed role.

Doctor Jekyll

Hammer’s Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard has an official new poster courtesy of Creepy Duck Design.

Haunted Mansion



Disney has also released another trailer and featurette for its new Haunted Mansion movie coming to theaters June 28.

Haunted Mansion | Enter The Mansion

Haunted Mansion | Paranormal

The Pod Generation

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor conceive a child through an egg-shaped, artificial womb in the trailer for The Pod Generation, coming to theaters this August 11.

The Pod Generation | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Don’t Look Away



We also have a trailer for Don’t Look Away, a killer mannequin movie following the same rules as the Weeping Angels from Doctor Who.

DON’T LOOK AWAY Official Trailer

House of the Dragon

According to Variety, filming on the second season of House of the Dragon will continue amidst the ongoing writer’s strike.

Riverdale

While Betty gets into self-publishing, Josie McCoy returns home for a screening of her latest film in the synopsis for “A Different Kind of Cat,” the August 2 episode of Riverdale.

TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM — Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she’s going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest starKarl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie’s (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#717). Original airdate 8/2/2023.

Good Omens

Finally, a new promo for the second season of Good Omens introduces John Hamm as the angel, Gabriel.

