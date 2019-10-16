We come from the future
Show Me Your Nerd

How That Giant Homemade Modular Synth Wound Up at MIT

Lauren W. Dillard
Filed to:Show Me Your Nerd
3.9K
2
Save

Like electronic music pioneers Robert Moog and Don Buchla, who came before him, Joseph Paradiso seemed destined to become a synth wizard. As a child, he was fascinated with music; soldering his own creations and experimenting with tape looping.

A teenage interest in prog rock switched him on to synthesizers and after moving to Zurich in the mid-1970s to study at ETH, Paradiso built his own very epic modular synth from scratch.

Paradiso said, “I was obsessed with building modules. By the end of my stay, I had built over 70 modules. It just grew and grew and grew, a little like that Stephen King book Rose Red, the house that kept on growing.”

Advertisement

Paradiso joined the Draper Laboratory in 1984, where he researched spacecraft control systems and precision alignment sensors for large high-energy physics detectors.

In 1994 he joined the MIT Media Lab, where he is now Director of the Responsive Environments Group, which explores how sensor networks augment and mediate human experience, interaction, and perception.

His giant synthesizer is now on display at MIT at the Science and Fusion Center and you can find a list of the current components in it here.

At MIT Media Lab, Paradiso and his students created, PatchWerk, a web app that let individuals from around the world come together and commandeer Paradiso’s synth creation. Forty thousand users controlled the synth over the span of several weeks and the project was a success but is currently no longer in operation.

Advertisement

Unlike Paradiso’s own synth, which can continue to make music whenever he has an urge.

Share This Story

More in Show Me Your Nerd

What It Takes to Be a World-Record Puzzler
A Lifelong Love of Flight Led to This Man's Record-Breaking Collection of Model Airplanes
A Peek Into the Soviet Computer Revolution
The World's Largest Camera Collection Belongs to a Government Worker in Mumbai
Would You Die for a Motorola Phone?
We Want Your Nerds
There's a Treasure Trove of Ancient Video Games in This Underground Bunker
The Surprising and Spectacular Joy of Accordions
Friendship Fuels This Erotic Photographer's Collection of '90s Toys

Advertisement

Advertisement