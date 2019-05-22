Photo: The MIT Press

Let me start by describing one of the first magic tricks I learned to perform when I was a kid. Here is what the audience sees: I reach into my pocket and reveal a jumbo-sized card depicting the four of spades on one side and the ace of spades on the other side. After mumbling some magic words, I turn the card, and to the audience’s astonishment, the four of spades turns into the six of spades. I turn the card again, and now the ace of spades has turned into the three of spades. This is not the most impressive magic in the world, but it is a wonderful demonstration of how certain principles of perception can be exploited to produce magic tricks. So how is it done?



In the 1920s, a group of German psychologists became interested in understanding the way that objects are grouped and came up with a set of laws for determining the types of features that are grouped together. These Gestalt grouping principles are important in influencing how objects are perceived. For example, the law of closure states that people perceive objects such as shapes or letters as being whole, even though they are not necessarily complete. The Kanizsa Triangle is a beautiful illustration of the power of this grouping principle. Although the “triangle” is not complete, we perceive it as if it were intact. In fact, this grouping principle is so strong that we even experience illusory lines or contours between the missing segments.

Advertisement

The method for my trick does not rely on sleight of hand. All you need is a gimmicked card that exploits our Gestalt grouping principles. Although the audience sees four different cards (ace, three, four, six), there are only two. However, these two cards are not normal. One of them is a six of spades with one of the middle spades missing, and the other one is a three of hearts with the bottom heart missing. By strategically holding the card at different locations, the audience will see the card as being different. For example, if you hold the fake six by covering one of the central pips, people will see it as a four. However, if you hold it by covering the empty space, people will see it as six. The same principle applies to the ace and the three.

Image: The MIT Press

The reason this is so effective is that our visual system uses the principle of symmetry to interpret the visual world in terms of the most likely object given the perceptual constraints. It assumes that objects are symmetrical, and the fact that one aspect of the object has been occluded does not imply that it is not there. In most cases, this is a useful strategy, as it prevents us from being confused by occlusions. However, when broken, this law leads to an illusion.

Advertisement

Ever since Uri Geller astonished the world with his mystical spoon-bending power, magicians have developed more and more sophisticated ways to make objects magically twist or change form. Indeed, changing the physical properties of objects is one of the fundamental effects in magic. Destroying objects is generally not that difficult and doesn’t require much magic. The thing that makes it magical is that the conjurer magically restores the object to its original form. Many of these effects rely on exploiting our bias toward seeing interrupted objects as being continuous rather than disconnected entities.

The spoon-bending trick is a beautiful demonstration of how the law of good continuation can be exploited to create a magical effect. In this illusion, the magician picks up a spoon and holds it between his fingers. He then gently touches the bottom of the spoon and twists and bends the metal spoon as if it were rubber. In some cases, a gentle rub or blow is sufficient to turn metal into jelly. How is this possible?

Image: The MIT Press

Advertisement

The secret lies in using two spoons rather than one. To be more precise, the magician uses one and a half spoons: one whole spoon and the bottom half of another spoon. The method behind this spoon-bending effect requires the magician to hold the two spoons so that they are perceived as being one. He does this by hiding the bottom bit of the whole spoon beneath his fingers, and then places the gimmicked half spoon on top of this. The key to this illusion is to cover the joint between the two spoons with your finger. As the spoon is now made up of two separate spoons, it is extremely easy to give the impression that you are bending it. Because of the law of continuity, observers generally perceive the interrupted spoon as one continuous spoon.

Gestalt grouping principles also play a very important role in stage illusions. As some of you may have guessed by now, they also help to explain how magicians create the illusion of cutting a woman in half. There are countless variations of this effect. The most popular version, the Zig Zag Illusion, was invented by Robin Harbin back in 1960s. In this illusion, the magician’s assistant climbs inside a box, which is then closed. Although most of her body is concealed, her head, hand, and foot are clearly visible throughout the illusion. The magician then pushes two blades through the box, apparently cutting the woman into three pieces. He then proceeds to slide the middle section to one side to further illustrate that the woman has been cut in pieces.



So how is it done? The illusion relies on two principles: First, the box is painted in a clever way that means it looks smaller than it actually is. This is largely achieved by painting the sides black and thus making the box appear much thinner. When the middle section is pushed to one side, the woman needs to contort herself so that she can fit into the side section of the box. However, the thing that makes this illusion particularly effective is the fact that people do not expect the woman to contort herself. This is achieved by giving observers visual clues implying that the woman has remained in the original position. For example, each of the three segments has a hole, through which the assistant puts one of her body parts. This means that throughout the trick, spectators can keep an eye on the head, hand, and foot. The second feature that really makes this illusion work is the fact that the front of the box contains a silhouette of a person. When the woman enters the box, the outline accurately describes her location in the box. However, as soon as the door is shut, the assistant contorts herself to squeeze into the side position, and thus the silhouette no longer represents her actual body position. In our mind, the three body parts are clearly combined, and as soon as the continuity of the silhouette is disrupted, we believe that the impossible has happened.

Advertisement

In recent years, Vebjørn Ekroll, Bilge Sayim, and Johan Wagemans have started to investigate a wide range of magic tricks, and their findings are revealing impenetrable perceptual illusions that are far more powerful than most magicians would expect. For example, the Chicago Multiplying Billiard Balls Routine is a classic in magic, and it beautifully illustrates just how compelling some of these illusions are. In this magic trick, the magician starts with one ball, held between two fingers, and we see that his hand is otherwise empty. All of a sudden, and apparently out of nowhere, a second ball appears between his adjacent fingers. Using the same principle, the magician can make other balls appear, which afterward magically vanish into thin air.

The secret behind this trick is that one of the balls is a hollow shell, from which an additional ball can be secretly produced. As the magician relocates one of the balls using his other hand, he secretly loads another ball inside the shell, which is produced at a later point. Once the secret has been revealed, the illusion suddenly seems rather disappointing. More importantly, it is hard to imagine that people would truly experience the half ball as a solid sphere. However, take a look at the photo below, which shows my hand holding a solid ball and a shell. I have performed this illusion many times, and although this trick cannot be performed with people watching from behind, I’ve always been surprised that people do not discover the secret. Ekroll’s clever empirical research has shown that the illusion is far more compelling than anyone could have imagined.



Image: The MIT Press

Advertisement

The illusion persists even once you know how it is achieved, and your experience of seeing the back of the halved ball is more than just imagination. Ekroll and his colleagues have suggested that when “viewed from this perspective, the spectators do not merely entertain the intellectual belief that the semi-spherical shell is a solid ball, but rather automatically and immediately perceive it as such because that is what their visual systems tell them to be the case.”



You can try the illusion yourself: take a Ping-Pong ball and cut it in half, then place it on a flat surface such as a table. When the ball is flat on the table surface, we perceive it as a solid half sphere. However, if you start lifting the shell slowly upward from the table, you will get the impression that the semisphere is transforming into a full sphere. The amount of “growth” is proportional to the space between the sphere and the table. Once you start lowering the sphere back to the table, it starts to shrink again. Even more strikingly, balance this shell on your fingertip and look at it from above; it looks like the ball is solid. Most bizarrely though, Ekroll and his colleagues have shown that now your finger appears to have shrunk. Ekroll explains that the mere thought of a halved Ping-Pong ball as being complete is unlikely to make your finger shorter. Instead, this body distortion results from the internal logic of our perceptual system rather than conscious reasoning. The perceptual impression that the shell has a back demands that your finger must be shorter, even though you consciously know it is not.

As we have seen, perception isn’t necessarily an exact science, and many different environmental configurations can produce the same percept. Gestalt principles are helpful for disambiguating lots of different scenarios, but this process is not foolproof and can lead to errors—perceptual errors that magicians frequently exploit.

Advertisement

This is an excerpt from Experiencing the Impossible: The Science of Magic by Gustav Kuhn, published by The MIT Press. Kuhn is Reader in Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, and is a member of the Magic Circle.