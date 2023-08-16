When editorial assistant Nella (Sinclair Daniel) meets her new co-worker Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), she’s thrilled that her otherwise jarringly all-white company has hired another Black person. But as the trailer for new Hulu series The Other Black Girl reveals, sometimes it’s better to be careful what you wish for.



Check out the trailer here; it starts off “satirical office comedy” then shifts into “dystopian office of horrors”—a sub-genre we’ve been jonesing to see more of since season one of Severance (and the trailer for Jon Hamm’s Corner Office, which just released).

The Other Black Girl | Official Trailer | Hulu

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, The Other Black Girl also stars Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack (looking especially unhinged here), and Garcelle Beauvais. Rashida Jones—who knows a thing or two about weird workplaces, having starred in The Office—is among its executive producers. All 10 episodes arrive on Hulu September 13.

Advertisement

Here are some more images from The Other Black Girl; you won’t get much plot from these, but that mood of delicious dread is all-apparent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.