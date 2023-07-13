Scott Snyder's Next Dark Spaces Installment Is a 'Stone-Cold Thriller'

The creative team of writer Scott Snyder (Batman, “Dark Nights: Metal,” “Dark Nights: Death Metal,” American Vampire) and artist Hayden Sherman (Wasted Space) is back—and so is Dark Spaces, IDW’s acclaimed anthology series. io9 is thrilled to announce the next installment, Dark Spaces: Dungeon, and reveal a sneak peek at the release ahead of its arrival October 11.



Here’s what Dungeon is about. As you might guess, the set-up is suitably dark and mysterious.

A family moves from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the seemingly peaceful New Hampshire woods. However, their father’s dream of a quiet rural life is shattered when he discovers a DUNGEON underneath their land filled with torture devices, weapons, and a threatening message on the wall that reads, “TELL NO ONE.” Paranoia sets in rapidly as the father realizes anyone in his new hometown could be the dungeon master. Whom can he trust? And how will he keep this secret from his family while keeping them SAFE? From the creative team behind the acclaimed Dark Spaces: Wildfire comes another dark tale of intrigue and the bad things people do.

“Getting to explore the worlds of Dark Spaces has been a career highlight without question, and doing so alongside my dear friend and trusted editor Mark Doyle just makes it all the better,” Snyder said in a statement provided to io9. “The ability to forgo supernatural elements in favor of highlighting the true light and darkness of our reality has been able to take me back to basics in a truly exciting fashion. I’ll say this—if Wildfire was modeled after noir, then Dungeon is a stone-cold thriller. It might be the darkest story I’ve ever written, while at the same time some of the most fun it’s ever been developing a new series. The work Hayden is doing here has taken our creative partnership to new depths, and I cannot wait for you all to explore those with us.”

Added Sherman, “The fears that Scott is examining in Dungeon are guttural, stomach churning, and (I have to imagine) entirely universal. It’s a whole different sort of story than Wildfire, while maintaining the grounded thriller core that defines much of Dark Spaces. Which altogether makes this the perfect opportunity for me to push in a much different visual direction, something that can do proper justice to this new terror! It’s such a pure joy to be back creating this follow up alongside Scott and the whole IDW Originals team.”



The full creative team for Dark Spaces: Dungeon includes Scott Snyder (writer); Hayden Sherman (artist and main covers); Patricio Delpeche (colors); Andworld Design (letters); Dustin Nguyen (variant covers; more variants will be revealed soon). Keep reading to see Cover A for issue #1, Cover A for issue #2, and inked preview pages from the opening scene in issue #1.