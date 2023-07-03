The next issue of Image Comics’ Massive-Verse title No/One is out this week—and with it, a new installment of podcast Who Is No/One, which expands on its story. io9 has an exclusive clip to share from the true crime-style podcast, which stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Patton Oswalt as investigative journalists—and this month features Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) and Walter Jones (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).



Superhero noir No/One is by writers Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Nightwing) and Brian Buccellato (The Flash, Batman, Chicken Devil) and artist Geraldo Borges (Nightwing); it’s set in Pittsburgh in the wake of murders that have caused political upheaval and spawned a masked vigilante trying to make sure justice is served. Issue #4 (and its tie-in podcast) drops July 5, and according to Image “this particular issue and episode is important, as disgraced former assistant chief of operations, Ben Kern, tries to find some semblance of atonement for the accountability murders his son started. Now, that means solving the identity of the latest copycat killer by way of one of his victims (Coach Nathan Cade) and the secrets he held. Chuck Tate holds the truth as to why Nathan was killed… and possibly even, the identity of the killer.”

Check out the audio clip from Who Is No/One here, then scroll down for a peek at No/One issue #4.

WHO IS NO/ONE | Chuck Tate Interview Clip

“One of the joys of putting together our Who Is No/One podcast has been casting,” Kyle Higgins said in a statement provided to io9. “From Rachael Leigh Cook and Patton Oswalt to Yuri Lowenthal, David Blue, and Loren Lester, it’s been a blast working with some of my favorite performers. I’ve known Walter for year and admired Todd’s work from afar—between their presence and effortless naturalism, they’re two actors that were on my bucket list for this series from the beginning. This is an important moment not only for Ben’s story, but for the larger mystery as a whole. We’ve recorded a lot of fantastic moments for the podcast but I have to say, this sit down between Ben and Chuck is a personal favorite. Big thanks to Walter and Todd for helping us make something special!”

Todd Stashwick and Walter Jones were equally excited to come aboard. “Every once in a while you get invited to do a really cool project,” Stashwick—Captain Liam Shaw on season three of Picard—said. “No/One is one of those projects. It’s a comic, it’s a podcast, it’s a thriller, it’s a super hero story, it’s singular, and I’m lucky to be a part of it.”

Added Jones, “Kyle creates an amazing space to let artistry flourish. I’m excited for everyone to hear what we’ve been building!”

Image Comics’ No/One issue #4 releases July 5, along with the new episode of the Who Is No/One podcast.

