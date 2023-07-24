During the “ Women of Marvel” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to learn more about the upcoming comic Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, written by Iman Vellani— star of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and upcoming feature The Marvels.

Known for being able to go toe-to-toe with Kevin Feige himself, The Marvels’

Kamala Khan is now helming a series about her own character for the comics house. Ms. Marvel creator Sana Amanat was on hand at SDCC to share more about the new series wr itten by Vellani and debut it s trailer, saying, “I texted her immediately when I saw it. She had no idea that we were doing a trailer and I was like, ‘Iman , I worked in comics for like 10 years and I never got a trailer for any of my comics.”



Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

“It’s p retty awesome for her and [co-writer] Sabir Pirzada— [he] actually worked on the TV series with us, he was in the writers’ room, ” she shared about the team assembled to support Vellani’s comic book debut, which Amanat helped bring to life . “I’m going to make her give me credit—we were on the way to an event together and Iman used to show up on set with a crazy book of ideas—it was very kind of creepy and strange, ” she laughed.

Advertisement

Vellani’s Marvel enthusias m is well- known, as are her direct texts to Feige whenever she feels that she’s got Marvel Cinematic Universe’s path figured out. Amanat beamed with pride at how much like Kamala Vellani truly is. “S he’s so smart, so talented, ” she recalled. “ I remember on the way down [to our event] I was like, ‘Iman, why aren’t you just writing? You should be writing a comic with what’s happening.’ A nd she was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Is anyone going to let me?’ and I’m like ‘ Yeah.’ She’s someone who has all these ideas and she’s been making films on her own—s o we made it happen, a nd she’s so excited. And Sabir’s really been guiding her through the process and helping her hone in on the millions of crazy ideas that she has. She knows more than most people about Marvel Comics history. It’s pretty insane. Just the classic X-Men bringing her into it ... our original intention was to make Ms. Marvel a mutant, so it’s awesome that we finally get to do that. It’s kind of coming full circle, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant will be available in August.

Advertisement Advertisement

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.