In the Middle of the Night You Will Definitely Trip Over This Chair Covered in the Blackest Black Paint

It doesn’t take your eyes long to adjust to the dark of night— or at least adjust enough so you can safely stumble your way to a midnight bathroom break. That is, u nless you’ve put Death by Modernism’s Supervoid S-Chair somewhere in your path. It’s painted with some of the blackest paint available so it barely reflects light even in the day. In the middle of the night, it’s a guaranteed tripping hazard.

The Supervoid chair, featuring a curvy S-shaped design, is covered in Stuart Semple’s Black 3.0 pigment which absorbs 98 percent of visible light. The resulting effect is that most of the chair’s contours are impossible to discern, making it look more like an amorphous blob to the naked eye. It’s a neat effect, and you’ll certainly have fun watching visitors cautiously sit down in it, not exactly sure where their posterior is going to land.

But the Black 3.0 pigment used here technically isn’t the blackest material around. That honor used to belong to Surrey NanoSystems’ Vantablack which, using lab-grown nanotubes as one of its ingredients, is able to absorb 99.965 percent of light. The title now belongs to researchers at MIT who created a new super-black material that absorbs 99.995 percent of incoming light. Unfortunately, in 2016 artist Anish Kapoor secured the exclusive rights to Vantablack, and MIT hasn’t made its material available to the masses yet, which is why this chair instead uses Stuart Semple’s slightly less effective alternative, as it’s actually commercially available.

Despite being painted with a material that sounds like it’s straight out of science fiction, the Supervoid S-Chair can be yours for just $299. There are chairs at Ikea that are more expensive than that, and the only gimmick they boast is a flat-pack design and free wrenches.

