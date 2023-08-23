Watch Behind the Scenes of an Indiana Jones First

He’s been on boats and he’s been in caves. He’s been on planes, trains, rafts, tanks, bikes, and more. But one place fans had never seen Indiana Jones was underwater, which is why director James Mangold made that a priority in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The fifth Indiana Jones film, starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller- Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen, is finally coming to digital on August 29. I t’ll arrive with a five-part behind-the-scenes feature detailing the making of the film, from the throwback opening sequence all the way through the shocking time- travel ending. In the middle is that underwater scene and io9 is excited to debut an exclusive clip about the making of it. Check it out.

Again, that’s just a brief snippet of the five-part behind-the-scenes feature which will arrive with Dial of Destiny on August 29. As an Indiana Jones fan, I’m very interested to learn more about not just how some of the bigger set pieces were shot, but why decisions were made, how the actors felt about them, and more. Hopefully, a bit of that will come to light with this digital release. Here’s another clip of that too.

There’s no word yet on the 4K/Blu-ray release date, or when the film will debut on Disney+, but this digital release is always the first step. Certainly, in the coming weeks, that’ll all fall into place.

For now, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford, will be available on all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on August 29.

