In an unsurprising move, Deadline reports that Interview With the Vampire has shut down production entirely after SAG-AFTRA announced a strike against AMPTP-backed productions. The series, created by Rolin Jones, was a sensation last fall as the gothic horror/romance reworked Anne Rice’s seminal debut novel. Jacob Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid is Lestat de Lioncourt.



Although the production is shut down, the show will still have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con. None of the actors or writers will be in attendance, but AMC has released information on an immersive experience called “The Street of Immortality.” This comes after the San Diego Comic-Con panel promising a look at season two was cancelled.

Most of the cast has been spotted in both Paris and Prague filming the second season, which follows the parts of the novel when Louis travels to Europe with Claudia (Bailey Bass in season one, Delainey Hayles in season two) in order to find other vampires. It’s there he meets Armand (Assad Zaman) and becomes his lover for a few decades. How Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian/Luke Brandon Field) plays into this has yet to be revealed, although it’s suspected that the frame of the series, where Louis tells Daniel his life story, will continue in season two.



