Interview With the Vampire Steps on to the Stage for Season 2

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire has finally released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of the series, following up on an absolutely stunning activation “The Street of Immortality” set up at the Hilton Gaslamp Terrace for San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser was being show at the activation before it was released to the public and con-goers visiting the New Orleans recreation were able to get a first-look at the trailer.

Welcome to the Théâtre des Vampires | S2 Sneak Peek | Interview with the Vampire | Returns 2024

The trailer starts with Daniel Molloy setting up a recorder, asking Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) where they left off. This time both Armand (Assad Zaman) and Louis tell the story of how they went to Paris and starred in the murderous Théâtre des Vampires and join Armand’s coven. If you’ve read the books you know this doesn’t turn out good for either of them, so the fact that Armand and Louis are still together is sending me into fits. We also get a wink to Lestat—his portrait is up at the Théâtre. He was, after all, one of their star mortal actors, and this was where he caught the eye of the vampire who turned him. I wonder what that boy is up to.

Season 2 has not finished filming, and after SAG-AFTRA called a strike against the AMPTP, which AMC is a part of, the production shut down. The cast and crew of Interview With the Vampire were supposed to be in attendance, but the panel was canceled in solidarity with the demands of both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. There has been no news on when Interview Season 2 will be released.

You can stream all episodes of Interview With the Vampire Season 1 on AMC+.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn’t exist.

