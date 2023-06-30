Apple TV+ viewers are in for a busy summer of sci-fi. In addition to Silo, which just wrapped its first season and was renewed for another, Foundation season two arrives July 14—and now we know Invasion season two (not to be confused with Marvel’s Secret Invasion over on Disney+) will be premiering August 23.

Invasion is—as the name suggests—about an alien invasion, with the event experienced by different groups of characters at different points on the globe. According to the streamer, “The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.” With Simon Kinberg (the X-Men and Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel, Hunters) behind the scenes, the cast is full of mostly new faces; Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi will return, with new season-two additions Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+,” Kinberg said in a press release. “It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

That plot description and Kinberg’s remarks about season two don’t reveal much, and these first-look photos also don’t give anything away. But scroll through to see a glimpse of what’s in store when Invasion returns August 23 to Apple TV+. It’ll be a weekly drop for the 10-episode season, so look for new episodes every Wednesday through October 25.