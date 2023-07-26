Invasion Season 2's Trailer Steps Into a War of the Worlds

With vibes that are part District Nine, part Arrival, and part Annihilation, Apple TV+’s Invasion takes a very restrained view of what a first contact might look like. While the first season of the show established the stakes and provided a global backdrop to what was happening as various countries and cultures came into contact with the aliens, now it seems as if full scale war is underway.



Invasion — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

As the aliens escalate their attacks on humans, many try to connect with the aliens, attempting to figure out exactly what they want and what they’re trying to do... and how to stop them. The second season takes place about four months after the first season, after the shifting black, oozing, symbiote-like creatures landed.

Invasion stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna. The first episode of Season 2 of Invasion will premiere on August 23rd. New episodes of the ten-episode season will be able to stream on Wednesdays, through October 25.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the television show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

