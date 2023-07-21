It’s been over two years since Mark Grayson fought his father in the season finale of Invincible season 1. In that time, fans have had one question above all others. When is season 2? Well, at San Diego Comic-Con, the team behind the incredible animated adaptation made it official. Invincible season 2 is coming on November 3.

There is both good news and bad news to go along with that though. The bad news is November 3 will only bring the first half of the eight episode season. Four episodes will release weekly, starting November 3, then the show will go away until early 2024. The good news, however, is that right now you can see a brand new standalone episode of the show: Invincible Atom Eve, which will bridge the gap between the seasons a bit.

While you digest all that, why not check out the trailer for Invincible season 2 featuring a ton of brand new actors lending their voices.

And, sure, here’s the teaser for Atom Eve as well, which should already be on Prime Video as you read this.

What you can tell from both those videos is that the long, two plus year wait for more Invincible wasn’t put to waste. There’s more heroes, villains, and story to be told.

The first half Invincible season 2 begins on November 3. The standalone episode, Invincible Atom Eve, is on Prime Video now.

