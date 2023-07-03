Comic book movie fans going to San Diego Comic-Con this year were just dealt another punch in the gut as filmmaker James Gunn revealed on his Instagram that he won’t be attending the convention.

Which, if it was almost any other filmmaker in the entire world, wouldn’t be a big deal. But James Gunn isn’t just another filmmaker. He’s the co-president of DC Films, first of all, which means he’s got his hands on everything DC coming to screens big and small. Plus, Gunn is also the writer and director of Superman: Legacy, the upcoming mega reboot which recently cast its two leads. Sure, that won’t be out until 2025 but a brief mention at the con was certainly a possibility if Gunn was going to be there. Now, though, it seems while Gunn won’t be there in 2023, he is planning on being there in 2024, which all but assures we’ll get a bunch of Superman and DC then.

Gunn saying he’s not coming in 2023 doesn’t necessarily mean anything beyond that though. Just that he himself won’t be there. DC itself will have a massive presence there for its animation, comics, and more. And DC Films could potentially still have a presence, as could Warner Bros., both of which have robust, exciting projects coming in the next several months that Comic-Con attendees will surely want to hear more about. Movies like Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. io9 reached out to Warner Bros. for clarification of its Comic-Con plans but did not hear back as of publication.

Collider first reported the Gunn news, which comes after several weeks of major studios such as Marvel and Sony revealing that they wouldn’t be at the annual convention. The main reason, of course, is the ongoing writer s’ strike and potential actor s’ strike, which have put almost all upcoming projects in flux, and made it harder to get stars to attend the event. Gunn, however, represented that rare hybrid where, yes, he’s a writer, as well an actor (sometimes). But he’s primarily a director and now, an executive too. If anyone could’ve shown up and stolen the entire show it was him. But it seems that’s not gonna happen.

What is going to happen at Comic-Con this year? We honestly don’t know but io9 will be there to tell you all about it. Keep it locked here for more info.

