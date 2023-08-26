Jujutsu Kaisen Returns With a Deadly Endgame

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season has been airing since July, and its first batch of episodes focused on then-young Jujutsu Sorcerers Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Those flashback episodes highlighted how close the pair were and the mission that ultimately drove them apart to being on opposite sides as seen throughout the show’s original season and last year’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.



With the table setting now done, and after a few weeks off the air, the show is returning back to the present day. Villains during the first season made it a habit of mentioning Shibuya as part of their grand plan to take Gojo down and use series lead Yuji Itadori to bring back the demon Sukuna to his full power. (Also part of that plan? Killing basically everyone in sight, as Hanami and Jogo are wont to do.) The Shibuya Incident arc found in Gege Akutami’s manga has been hyped to hell and back by Kaisen fans, and is basically the point where the story truly begins.

TVアニメ『呪術廻戦』「渋谷事変」第2期PV第3弾｜OPテーマ：King Gnu「SPECIALZ」｜毎週木曜夜11時56分～MBS/TBS系列全国28局にて放送中!!

There’s a very “Everyone is here!” quality to the trailer above, as almost every prominent present day character is here and accounted for in some fashion. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had a similar effect during its third act, but it hits a little harder here since Yuji is joined by his friends, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, along with others like Panda, Maki, and Inumaki. Like the action scenes, they all look slick as ever, it’s just a shame that they’re all about to be put through absolute hell during the next 18 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season returns on Thursday, August 31 on Crunchyroll. Both season one and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are on the same platform, and there’s also a 25-minute recap episode if that’s more your speed.

