Jurassic Park Invites You to Crap in Its Toilet at Comic-Con

Marvel, Lucasfilm, Sony, Netflix, and more may have decided to skip this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but for you future attendees who were hoping to see the latest MCU trailers and whatnot, there is a consolation prize: a toilet, courtesy of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.



It’s not just any toilet, of course. It’s a recreation of the toilet scene from the original 1993 movie, where sleazeball corporate lawyer Donald Gennaro (played by Martin Ferrero) hides, futilely, from the Tyrannosaurus Rex. As you can see above, the T.Rex also makes a guest appearance while you pretend to hide or take an innocent poop.

It’s part of an entire Jurassic Park 30th anniversary fan event that will run on July 21 and 22, aka the Friday and Saturday of Comic-Con. Fans will also “encounter some of their favorite dinosaurs and thrilling moments from the original film. Visitors will be greeted by meticulously crafted scenes, bringing the 1993 prehistoric park to life right before their eyes,” according to a press release. There’s also a “Visitor’s Center” selling merch and special Jurassic Park-themed food to eat.

Of course, the real star of the show is the toilet and the photo ops that will surely accompany it. If you would like to have a giant dinosaur stare you in the eyes as you sit on the can, you’d best head to this link on June 29 at 12:00 pm ET, when the (free!) tickets become available online. I can guarantee you, without fear of hyperbole, this will be the most sought-after john in the entirety of San Diego.

