Set a Course for New Worlds With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in August

After July's Lego drought, there's good news and bad news for your wallet.

After July's Lego drought, there's good news and bad news for your wallet.

James Whitbrook
Image: Lego

Great news: Lego saw all that sunny summer weather we’ve been having and decided that it’s simply too much chance for heatstroke, so we should all stay inside well-ventilated rooms, hydrate, and build some new Lego sets. Lots of them. Lots and lots and lots of them.

While last month was relatively light on new sets, Lego is planning for a blockbuster August with tons upon tons of new products. From stalwart lines like City, Star Wars, and Marvel, to collector-focused kits in the world of Lego Art, Lego Icons, and Lego Architecture, there’s something for everyone—and even more with the launch of two brand-new lines in the form of the original series Lego DreamZzz and the new Sonic the Hedgehog series. Click through to see what’s coming to tempt your wallet over the next few weeks.

Lego Icons Tranquil Gardens

Lego Icons Tranquil Gardens

Image: Lego

This 1,363-piece set lets you recreate a miniature Japanese-style garden, complete with a small pagoda and cherry blossom trees. $110, available here and here.

Lego Icons Corvette

Lego Icons Corvette

Image: Lego

The latest Icons vehicle is a replica of a 1961 Chevrolet C1, and can be built either open top or with a hard top. $150, available here.

Lego Art - The Amazing Spider-Man

Lego Architecture Himeji Castle

Image: Lego

The Japanese theme continues this month with an architecture-scaled rendition of the largest castle in Japan. $160, available here and here.

Lego Art - Modern Art

Lego Art - The Amazing Spider-Man

Image: Lego

The crazy-sized Lego Art series returns to Marvel with this comic-book take on Spider-Man, complete with posable hands and head as he breaks out of the frame. $200, available here and here.

Lego Art - Modern Art

Lego Art - Modern Art

Image: Lego

If you want some art that’s a bit smaller to display, this modular take on modern art can be built in a variety of ways to express yourself. $50, available here and here.

Lego DreamZzz

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

Image: Lego

One of the most expensive Technic sets ever released, this behemoth crane has almost 2,900 pieces. $700, available here and here.

Lego DreamZzz

Lego DreamZzz

Image: Lego

Lego’s latest original series, DreamZzz follows a group of school kids as they explore the fantastical land beyond slumber where their dreams are made. The sets themselves, inspired by an accompanying animated series, feature alternate building options that let you shape the final creation.

Lego Star Wars Mechs

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base

Image: Lego

Recreate the final act of A New Hope with this take on the Masassi Temple on Yavin IV—small scale Y-Wing included, but no extra medal for Chewie. Boo! $170, available here and here.

Other Lego Star Wars Sets

Lego Star Wars Mechs

Image: Lego

Star Wars joins Lego’s line of mecha mini-models they’ve previously used to turn the heroes and villains of Marvel into minifig-piloted robots.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

Other Lego Star Wars Sets

Image: Lego

If that’s not enough Star Wars, a whole new wave of sets includes a new Clone Wars-inspired Clone Trooper battle pack and Yoda’s Jedi starfighter, while The Mandalorian gets two new sets based on season three.

Lego Creator Main Street

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

Image: Lego

After a few prior collaborations Sega and Lego are ready to launch their Sonic line in earnest. Unlike the Super Mario line, these sets are all a bit more in the style of traditional Lego builds—with some playable twists like a “speed sphere” you can roll Sonic around at something approximating the speed of sound in.

Lego Creator Space Roller Coaster

Lego Creator Main Street

Image: Lego

The latest 3-in-1 building for the Creator line can be switched between a traditional main street, an archway market, and a four-story skyscraper. $140, available here and here.

Lego Creator Exotic Pink Parrot

Lego Creator Space Roller Coaster

Image: Lego

The latest theme park ride set takes a sci-fi twist, melding Lego’s classic space exploration theme with a twisty turny roller coaster. $110, available here and here.

Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance

Lego Creator Exotic Pink Parrot

Image: Lego

Could it be a pink parrot? A pink fish? Or a pink frog? That’s for you to decide, as long as it’s pink. $20, available here.

Other Lego Technic Sets

Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance

Image: Lego

Celebrate one of NASA’s most beloved little rovers on the Red Planet with this articulated Technic set, complete with a sample extractor and a small replica of the remote helicopter, Ingenuity. $100, available here and here.

Other Lego Technic Sets

Other Lego Technic Sets

Image: Lego

Even more vehicles in the Technic construction line this month include fancy cars, an iconic Yamaha bike, and even a John Deere tractor.

Lego Marvel Superheroes Captain America's Shield

Lego Marvel Superheroes Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws

Image: Lego

Inspired by the upcoming X-Men ‘97, one of Logan’s iconic gloves gets the Marvel Lego display treatment. Well, technically his actual hand, given his claws are part of the set too. $70, available here.

Lego Marvel Superheroes Final Battle Sets

Lego Marvel Superheroes Captain America’s Shield

Image: Lego

Please don’t try to throw it. Or deflect bullets with it. $200, available here and here.

Other Lego Marvel Superheroes Sets

Lego Marvel Superheroes Final Battle Sets

Image: Lego

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame form the themes for these “Final Battle” rotatable display sets, as the Spideys and Doctor Strange battle the deadliest Spider-Foes of the Multiverse, and the women of the Avengers take the fight to Thanos in the other.

Lego DC Superheroes Batwing: Batman vs the Joker

Other Lego Marvel Superheroes Sets

Image: Lego

Rounding out Lego’s Marvel output this month is a truly horrifying mashup of Baby Groot and Venom, and a kid-friendly Thanos vs. Iron Man set.

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile: Batman vs the Joker Chase

Lego DC Superheroes Batwing: Batman vs the Joker

Image: Lego

How many ways do you need Batman to chase the Joker this month? Lego thinks three, starting with this Batwing set. $38, available here and here.

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs the Joker

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile: Batman vs the Joker Chase

Image: Lego

What about on the street? Here’s the Batmobile version. $48, available here and here.

Lego City 2K Drive 2023 Sets

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs the Joker

Image: Lego

But what if you have a little one? Here’s basically the same set, but designed for younger builders. $27, available here and here.

Lego Minecraft The Axolotl House

Lego City 2K Drive 2023 Sets

Image: Lego

This month’s Lego City sets tie into the new Lego 2K Drive video game, featuring larger than life racers from the upcoming driving game/Lego mashup.

Lego Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm

Lego Minecraft The Axolotl House

Image: Lego

Lego Minecraft gets an adorably pink Axolotl-head house. Cute! $27, available here and here.

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box 4.0

Lego Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm

Image: Lego

What if you wanted a house shaped like a Pumpkin? They’ve got you covered there too. $40, available here and here.

Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem Fortress

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box 4.0

Image: Lego

What about houses shaped like—well... kind of houses? Cool towers? This latest update to the general Minecraft Crafting Box gives you suggestions to build a variety of locales. $80, available here and here.

Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Sets

Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem Fortress

Image: Lego

Eventually you have to stop building houses and go explore dangerous locales in Minecraft, so here’s a creepy golem fortress to send your figures into for glory and crafting materials. $110, available here and here.

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun

Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Sets

Image: Lego

Donkey Kong and his friends and family join the Mario gang in the Super Mario line this month. While most of the new sets are Kong-themed, a few more general Mario ones give us a whole new Bowser castle, and flying airships for Koopa kids Larry and Morton.

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun

Image: Lego

Lastly, Lego’s latest “big pile o’ bricks” gives you 1,500 pieces across a bright hue of colors to build whatever you like. $65, available here.

