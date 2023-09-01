August was a bumper month for Lego, bringing plenty of bricks for you to beat the heat with. September is an altogether quieter outing... that is, unless you like Star Wars, and a certain new Star Wars TV show on Disney+ in particular...



Yes, it’s Ahsoka’s merchandising world, and we’re just living in it, as this month brings with it a volley of Star Wars sets inspired by the new show—and then some. But it’s far from all that’s on offer if spacebound Lego doesn’t tickle your fancy. Back on Earth, its mightiest heroes prepare for action with a new wave of Marvel collectible minifigures, and things take to the sky with a massive new set based on the legendary Concorde Jet. And while spooky season may nearly be on us, Lego is already looking to holidays beyond it with a few new advent calendars.

Click through to see what’s coming for Lego, and your wallet, in September.