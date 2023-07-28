Lizzo Is Living Her Best Life in the Shire

Look out Grogu, Lizzo the Duchess has left a galaxy far, far away for a visit to Middle-earth.

Decreeing herself “Lizzolas,” the pop star recently shared on social media a glimpse of her trip to Hobbiton, The Lord of the Rings’ fan destination in New Zealand where the Shire came to life. First Star Wars, then a turn as Barbie’s singing narrator, and now the world of The Hobbit? Is there anything Lizzo can’t do? We love her living her best fandom life.

Here’s a video of Lizzo performing a snippet of Howard Shore’s “The Shire” in the Shire with a recorder in her elven best.

Hanging out with Lizzo in an immersive RPG is now a goal because you know she’d go all in and get into it. Seeing her fully commit to being an elf is magical, and exploring the Shire decked out in her green fantasy ‘fit is everything we never knew we needed.

Lizzo take can take us with her on any adventure she wants. She’s the fantasy hero we need!

