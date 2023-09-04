New footage from season two of Loki begins with the God of Mischief nearly in tears. He may as well be Marvel fans because they’ve been waiting a long, long time for him to return and bring some order back to MCU.

Season two of Loki begins on October 6 and it looks to pick up right where we left off in season one (which was over two years ago, if you can believe it). Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) broke the multiverse by killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) while Loki (Tom Hiddleston) realizes his new timeline isn’t the one he was previously on. He’ll now be forced to reconvince Mobius (Owen Wilson) of who he is and the threat He Who Remains, aka Kang, is to the multiverse. We’ve seen some offshoot ramifications of this in both Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but now, finally, things pick up. Here’s a new look at Loki season two.

In addition to the new footage, the biggest standout is that this trailer has more footage of Victor Timely, another Kang variant, played by Majors. Besides all the in-universe questions we have about Loki season two, the handling of Majors’ major character is another big one, mostly because of a pending court case regarding assault allegations. After a brief look in the first trailer, and now a longer one here, it seems Marvel’s strategy might be to slowly and steadily work him into the conversation. He’s certainly a huge part of this season so cutting him out would’ve been all but impossible.

And while Majors’ on and offscreen stories may be the biggest story this year, there’s a lot more to think about too. Let’s not forget, Ke Huy Quan is joining the MCU, which is amazing Plus remember just how invested we used to be in the Loki/Sylvie relationship? That’s gonna be very fun to get back into. Also, recent news broke of all other Disney+ Marvel shows being pushed back so Loki is, for now, our only big MCU outlet for a while. That and The Marvels of course.

And they’ll both be here soon. Loki season two is the first though, debuting October 6.

