Magic: The Gathering's Rarest Lord of the Rings Card Has Been Found

Some lucky person just became a millionaire by opening a pack of cards. That’s because it has been revealed that the rarest, most sought-after card in the entire new Lord of the Rings expansion of Magic: The Gathering has been found.

It’s a 1/1 card of “The One Ring,” meaning there’s only one like it in the entire world. And while fans have been chasing it since the series was released, and rich fans have been offering up to two million actual dollars for it, we now know it’s no longer available in packs. The news comes from t he Wall Street Journal (which should, by itself, give you an idea of how big this is), which was tipped off that the card has been registered and graded by PSA, the authentication and grading company. So, whoever pulled the card did that, immediately got it graded (and it received a solid Mint 9)— a nd now, we wait to see what’s what.

According to the piece, the buyer choose to remain anonymous, which makes sense. If not, they would likely be hunted down, quite literally, by collectors and buyers making offers for the card. It’s unclear if they’ll keep it or sell it, but considering the instinct after opening it was to immediately get it graded, you have to imagine a sale is in the future.

But for how much? If there’s a legitimate $2 million offer on the table that has not been immediately swooped up, we feel like there’s an auction in our future. And that will be fun to watch. Almost more fun than if the person who buys it ever decides to play the card in a round of Magic.

You can read much, much more about the Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings series here.

