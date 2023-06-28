It’s been two months since season three of The Mandalorian came to an end, and now it’s time to find out how they got there. This week, Disney+ released the latest episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the popular show.

The first season of Disney Gallery was exactly that, a full season. But last year, it was boiled down to two episodes and this year, it’s just one. So, for about eight hours of TV, you get one hour of making-of footage. Thankfully, the footage in the special is great and everyone involved with the show, like producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, basically, talk about everything you want to hear about: Mythosaurs, Ahmed Best, Lizzo, Jack Black, Moff Gideon, Mandalore, you name it.

What follows are the 21 most interesting things we think came out of the documentary, but if you’re curious, certainly watch the show too, because there’s much more where this came from. You can watch on Disney+ here.